The 58th Annual Carol of Lights on KTTZ-TV

By Dec 1, 2016
Join KTTZ-TV for the 58th Annual Carol of Lights, Texas Tech's celebration of the holiday season Friday, December 2nd @ 6:30 p.m.

Watch the tradition from the comfort of your home.

With the flip of a switch, more than 25,000 colored lights illuminate 18 buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway Entrance to the campus during Texas Tech University's Carol of Lights®.

The 58th Annual Carol of Lights® will be held on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Carillon Concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the ceremony, with the Carol of Lights commencing at 7:00 p.m. The Masked Rider, Saddle Tramps Torch Light Processional, and High Riders will begin the ceremony at the University Seal on Broadway and follow the luminaria lighted route around Memorial Circle to the Science Quadrangle.

The Tech Trombone Choir, under the direction of Jim Decker, will accompany the Texas Tech University Combined Choirs.

The lights will be turned on every night from dusk (approximately 6:30 p.m.) until midnight from December 3, 2016 through January 1, 2017.

Carol of Lights
KTTZ-TV
Texas Tech University
Inside Texas Tech
Tradition

