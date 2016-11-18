89.1FM Big Changes coming to Weekend Edition and Morning Edition

Big changes are coming to a few of your favorite NPR programs. This Sunday November 20, is a big one for Weekend Edition, as it marks Rachel Martin’s final show as WESUN host. Rachel is not going far away. She is moving to co-host Morning Edition.

After five years, Rachel symbolically passes the torch this weekend to new host Lulu Garcia-Navarro, when the two of them take part in a special Sunday Puzzle segment with Will Shortz.

Lulu officially takes over as host of Weekend Edition Sunday on January 8, 2017. In the meantime, Linda Wertheimer guest hosts Sunday, November 27 and Ailsa Chang will guest host from Sunday, December 4 through Sunday, January 1.



Rachel begins her new position with Morning Edition the week of December 5, joining Steve Inskeep and David Greene.



Please email us know if you have any questions @ brandi.lancaster@ttu.edu

As always, thanks for listening!