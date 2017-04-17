Chicano Batman: Tiny Desk Concert

These guys had me at their name.

Ever since I heard the first EP back in 2009 I've watched Chicano Batman grow, with a sound that perfectly captures dark lounges, quinceñera dances, car shows and backyard parties.

Lots of other folks have heard something in this music — since that debut the band has played some of the biggest outdoor music festivals for diverse crowds around the country.

The magic of a band like this is in the details, and their performance here allows us to fall into the non-stop groove and passion of a sound that gets better and better with each performance. See for yourself.

Freedom is Free is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Freedom Is Free"

"Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)"

"Jealousy"

Musicians

Bardo Martinez (vocals, keys, guitar); Eduardo Arenas (bass); Carlos Arevalo (guitar); Gabriel Villa (percussion); Nya Parker Brown (vocals); Piya Malik (vocals)



Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Maria Carrasquero/NPR.

