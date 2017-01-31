Dr Katharine Hayhoe to visit Austin on February 4th to tape Overheard with Evan Smith in Austin

Katharine Hayhoe will be visiting Austin on February 4th to tape Overheard with Evan Smith and discuss her PBS Digital show titled Global Weirding. Global Weirding is tailored to those who are skeptical about global warming as well as those who genuinely want to learn more about the scientific concept. If you are interested in attending, please click here to RSVP.

In her episode, “Texans Don’t Care About Climate Change, Right?”, she talks about living in Lubbock, also known as one of the most conservative cities in the country, and what that means for the fate of climate change. Yet, Texas is one of the most vulnerable states in the country, as it gets hit with all types of weather imaginable, like tornadoes, droughts, flooding, hurricanes, and storms. However, she also discusses the progression and initiatives made by cities like Georgetown.

In another episode, “The Bible Doesn’t Talk About Climate Change, Right?”, she discusses White Evangelicals, of which she aligns herself with. She notes that the Bible isn’t even the thing that makes a lot of Catholics and Evangelicals (a major portion of people who do not believe in climate change) question climate change. She points out that one of the most important reasons that Catholics and Evangelicals deny climate change is because of the economy.