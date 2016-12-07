Faith Matters: Allan J. McDonald

Allan J. McDonald Part 1

Allan J. McDonald Part 2

McDonald is a former NASA Engineer who opposed the Challenger launch and offers a personal look at the tragedy in his book Truth, Lies and O-rings: Inside the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster. On January 28, 1986, as the Space Shuttle Challenger broke up over the Atlantic Ocean a mere 73 seconds into its flight, McDonald looked on in shock...despite the fact that the night before, he had refused to sign the launch recommendation over safety concerns. Join host Tom McGovern for this riveting discussion.