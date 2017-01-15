Faith Matters: Monsignor Jimmy O'Conner

On this edition of Faith Matters host Tom McGovern visits with childhood friend Monsignor Jimmy O'Conner. Listen in as these two Irishmen reminisce about there time in Ireland and O'Conners arrival to the United States. A funny quip includes O'Conner's visit to Boxer Jack Dempsey's Steak House in Manhattan. O'Conner eventually arrived on the plains with good friend McGovern and the two share hilarious and meaningful memories. You can hear Faith Matters every Sunday at 5:00pm only on 89.1, Lubbock's Voice of the Arts.