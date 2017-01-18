Free - Meet Daniel Tiger and Cheer on the Red Raiders!

Are you the parent of the biggest-littlest fan of the Texas Tech Red Raiders? Then get in the game (and the fun) by bringing your KTTZ Kids Club kiddos to join United Supermarkets Kids Club and Raider Red's Kids Club for Fantasy Day!

Be sure to RSVP to the link below by Friday, January 20 at noon to secure your spot! Activities will include meeting a few Red Raider basketball players, decorating a t-shirt jersey, taking pictures with Daniel Tiger and attending the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State basketball game for free!

RSVP: http://bit.ly/PBSRedRaider

Join KTTZ-TV with our Family Membership Tier and receive an invitation for a VIP meet and greet with Daniel Tiger on January 20th.



Be sure to click the Family Membership Tier $75 a year/ $6.25 a month at kttz.org

- Program Guide

- Access to KTTZ Passport

- Invitations to Local Events

- On-Air/Online Birthday Mentions

- Prizes/On-Air mentions for Reading, Dentist Cleanings & Good Grades

- Community Discounts and Freebies!