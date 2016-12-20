Free Victoria Preview Screening presented by KTTZ-TV

Join KTTZ-TV Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7 PM for a free preview screening of Victoria, the new MASTERPIECE drama on PBS. The screening will be at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, 120 W Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas 79416.

Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) stars as the young Queen Victoria at the outset of her epic reign, which set the stage for an entire era that would be named in her honor.

Space is limited and seats are filling up quickly. visit drafthouse.com/lubbock for seats. Brought to you in part by: Covenant Health.

Admission is free but you can reserve your seat by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher or by picking up your ticket at the box office anytime in advance of the screening.

Scripted by bestselling novelist Daisy Goodwin (The Fortune Hunter), Victoria airs in seven magnificent parts, fit for a queen, on MASTERPIECE, January 15, 2017 on KTTZ channel 5.