Fresh Air Weekend: School Segregation; A Return To Prayer; Actress Rachel Bloom

By Jan 23, 2017

January 21, 20179:00 AM ETHeard on Fresh Air  Weekdays at 11:00am on KTTZ-FM HD2 

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices': Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children."

After Trump's Election, A Nonpracticing Muslim Returns To Prayer: Comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh often jokes about being a "pork-eating, alcohol-drinking, married-to-an-atheist" Muslim. But lately she finds herself wanting to connect with her religious traditions.

Rachel Bloom Upends Romantic Comedy Tropes On 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend': Bloom talks to Fresh Air's Ann Marie Baldonado about the CW musical comedy series, now in its second season, that she co-created and stars in. Bloom plays a woman who follows an ex across the country.

