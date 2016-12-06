The Front Row: Caprock Celtic Christmas

By Brandi Dec 6, 2016
  • Dr. Christopher Smith
    Dr. Christopher Smith

KTTZ-FM, 89.1FM Program Director Clint Barrick visits with Dr. Christopher Smith, head of the Vernacular Music Center at the Texas Tech University School of Music, to discuss The Caprock Celtic Christmas, a treasured annual event for the South Plains since 2001. Singers, players, dancers, storytellers, and more gather to perform traditional repertoires of the session, including traditional Appalachian, Irish, and English dance; Gaelic-, Welsh-, and English-language traditional songs; instrumental dance tunes and slow airs, and much more. The event is Saturday, 7pm at the Maedgen Theatre.

