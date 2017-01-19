The Front Row featuring Flutist Jasmine Choi

Join Clint Barrick as he takes you to the rehearsal of a very exciting performance at the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra! The LSO will take you on a storm of emotion with two Brahms pieces; Symphony No. 4 and Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn. These musical tempests vivdly tell the story of the variation and test of time. To compliment the captivating drama of Brahms, Flutist Jasmine Choi joins the LSO to perform the Concerto for Flute in D Major by Joseph Haydn, a soothing work of wonder. The performances are this weekend. Click here for tickets. If you are a student, the Symphony has a deal for you too. Click the audio button above for more information.