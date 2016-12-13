The Front Row: LSO Brass Quintet Holiday Program

By Brandi Dec 13, 2016

Join host Clint Barrick as he visits with the LSO Brass Quintet as it prepares to perform its Holiday Program. The concert is tonight at 7:30 at St. John's United Methodist Church.

