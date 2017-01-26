The Front Row: Robert Burns Supper

Related Program: 
On this episode of The Front Row, Clint Barrick visits with Father Edson Way about the Robert Burns Supper. The event celebrates the dynamic Scottish Heritage along with the Romantic Poetry of Robert Burns and features the music of Daimh. Tickets for both the supper and concert are $75 and available here.

Tickets for only the concert portion are available at the door for $15. The event is Saturday at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Avenue. The festivities kick off at 6pm.

