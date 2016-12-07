Global Weirding: All the extreme weather we've had lately isn't anything new, right?

By Dec 7, 2016

Crazy weather, we see it all the time, hail and haboobs; blizzards and heat waves; tornados and tropical storms. So there’s been a lot of extreme weather in the news lately; that doesn’t mean anything’s different, right?

The truth? Watch the newest Global Weirding to find out.

