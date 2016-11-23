Global Weirding: Doesn't climate change only affect the polar bears?

By Nov 23, 2016

Global Weirding Myth #5: Doesn't climate change only affect the polar bears?

The truth? Watch the video to find out, and if you're interested in more, join our Facebook Live discussion  every other Thursday (next one, Nov 24) at 8E/7C.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page by going to globalweirdingseries.com
#globalweirding #MyKTTZ

Global Weirding is produced by KTTZ Texas Tech Public Media and distributed by PBS Digital Studios. New episodes every other Wednesday at 10 am central. Brought to you in part by: Bob and Linda Herscher, Freese and Nichols, Inc, and the Texas Tech Climate Science Center.

Tags: 
global weirding
pbs
#MYKTTZ
Katharine Hayhoe

Related Content

Global Weirding: How do we know this climate change thing is even real?

By Nov 9, 2016

Global Weirding Myth #4: How do we event know climate change is real? Aren't scientists are always changing their mind about stuff?
The truth? Watch the video to find out, and if you're interested in more, join our FB Live discussion right here every other Thurs (next one, Nov 10) at 8E/7C.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page by going to globalweirdingseries.com

Global Weirding: Texas and climate change

By Oct 26, 2016

Texans don’t care about climate change, this state will live and die on fossil fuels, Right? Find out way this isn't true in today's episode Global Weirding: Texas and climate change. Global Weirding with Dr.

Global Weirding - Episode 2: Just how long have we known about climate change anyways?

By Oct 12, 2016

Climate Scientist, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe and KTTZ have partnered to bring you this new  PBS Digital Studios series that will focus on exploring the arguments, science, religion, culture, and psychology at the intersection of politics and climate change.

Global Weirding Premiere - Episode 1: Welcome to Global Weirding

By Becky Ivey Sep 28, 2016

Climate Scientist, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe and KTTZ have partnered to bring you this new  PBS Digital Studios series that will focus on exploring the arguments, science, religion, culture, and psychology at the intersection of politics and climate change.

"Global Weirding" Katherine Hayhoe Talks Climate Change at South by South Lawn White House Festival

By Terri Trovato Sep 27, 2016
SXSL KH

Katherine Hayhoe, featured host of the New PBS Digital Series "Global Weirding," is participating in South by South Lawn: A White House Festival of Ideas, Art and Action, Monday Oct. 3, by discussing climate change with President Barack Obama and Academy Award-winning actor, producer and activist Leonardo DiCaprio.