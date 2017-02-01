Inside Texas Tech: Between Earth & Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier

Recently I had the pleasure to visit with the Director and Executive Producer of a ground-breaking film. In my conversation with Director Paul Allen Hunton and Executive Producer Dr. David Weindorf, I discovered Between Earth & Sky is the first film of its kind to explore global climate change through the lens of soil science, and tells the story of global climate change by shining a light on arctic soils, ecosystems, and the livelihood of Alaskan-Americans.

