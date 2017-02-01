Related Program: 
Inside Texas Tech: Between Earth & Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier

By Brandi 8 hours ago
Fire Flare in Fairbanks, AK

Recently I had the pleasure to visit with the Director and Executive Producer of a ground-breaking film. In my conversation with Director Paul Allen Hunton and Executive Producer Dr. David Weindorf, I discovered Between Earth & Sky is the first film of its kind to explore global climate change through the lens of soil science, and tells the story of global climate change by shining a light on arctic soils, ecosystems, and the livelihood of Alaskan-Americans.

To view trailers and learn more about the film please visit, www.betweenearthandskymovie.com. #IamBetweenEarthAndSky

Global Weirding: Texas and climate change

By Oct 26, 2016

Texans don’t care about climate change, this state will live and die on fossil fuels, Right? Find out way this isn't true in today's episode Global Weirding: Texas and climate change. Global Weirding with Dr.

Between Earth and Sky Teaser

By Nov 3, 2015

Texas Tech Public Media is proud to present the teaser for upcoming nonfiction film, "Between Earth and Sky," coming in 2017. Funded by The National Resources Conservation Service, Texas Tech University, Soil Science Society of America, BL Allen Endowment in Pedology, and The University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Between Earth and Sky: Meet the Crew: Weston Davis

By Aug 7, 2015

Weston Davis has worked at KTTZ-TV in many different capacities. He started as an intern and showed great potential as a professional in the film and video production industry. Weston's goal is to be a feature film director and he has made great strides in working toward that end. As an intern Weston was a self starter who could handle anything thrown at him, from editing video into a story, to producing and shooting his own pieces, Weston is a natural storyteller. 

Between Earth and Sky: Alaskan Coastal Erosion

By Aug 7, 2015

"ANCHORAGE, Alaska — In a new study published today, scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey found that the remote northern Alaska coast has some of the highest shoreline erosion rates in the world. Analyzing over half a century of shoreline change data, scientists found the pattern is extremely variable with most of the coast retreating at rates of more than 1 meter a year.  