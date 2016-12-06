Inside Texas Tech: Candlelight at the Ranch

Visitors to National Ranching Heritage Center Annual Candlelight at the Ranch will step back in time to experience a frontier Christmas December 9-10. The event celebrates Christmas as it might have been on the open prairie from 1780 to 1950. More than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park and more than 150 volunteer ranch hosts will dress in period clothing to recreates holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a minimum suggested $5 donation per family. To find out about VIP tickets costing $50 please call (806) 742-0498 or visit nrhc.ttu.edu