Inside Texas Tech: Candlelight at the Ranch

By Brandi Dec 6, 2016

Visitors to National Ranching Heritage Center Annual Candlelight at the Ranch will step back in time to experience a frontier Christmas December 9-10. The event celebrates Christmas as it might have been on the open prairie from 1780 to 1950. More than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park and more than 150 volunteer ranch hosts will dress in period clothing to recreates holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a minimum suggested $5 donation per family. To find out about VIP tickets costing $50 please call (806) 742-0498 or visit nrhc.ttu.edu

Tags: 
national ranching heritage center
prairie christmas
Inside Texas Tech

Related Content

The 58th Annual Carol of Lights on KTTZ-TV

By Dec 1, 2016

Join KTTZ-TV for the 58th Annual Carol of Lights, Texas Tech's celebration of the holiday season Friday, December 2nd @ 6:30 p.m.

Watch the tradition from the comfort of your home.

With the flip of a switch, more than 25,000 colored lights illuminate 18 buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway Entrance to the campus during Texas Tech University's Carol of Lights®.

KTTZ-FM Inside Texas Tech: Rockin with Mark Wood

By Brandi Blake Lancaster Nov 18, 2016

If the fiddle is a violin with attitude, the electric violin is a violin with tattoos, piercings, a rap sheet and probably someone mom and dad wont allow you to date. Just ask Mark Wood, one of the founders of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and world famous shredder. What is a shredder? Listen to the story and then get out this weekend and see it for yourself. Wood, the Texas Tech University Symphony Orchestra and almost 1,300 youth violinists will shred the South Plains Fair Grounds Coliseum as part of Wood's Electrify Your Strings Tour November 18th & 19th.