Inside Texas Tech: Candlelight at the Ranch

If the fiddle is a violin with attitude, the electric violin is a violin with tattoos, piercings, a rap sheet and probably someone mom and dad wont allow you to date. Just ask Mark Wood, one of the founders of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and world famous shredder. What is a shredder? Listen to the story and then get out this weekend and see it for yourself. Wood, the Texas Tech University Symphony Orchestra and almost 1,300 youth violinists will shred the South Plains Fair Grounds Coliseum as part of Wood's Electrify Your Strings Tour November 18th & 19th.