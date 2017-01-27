Inside Texas Tech: EPA Regulations

On this edition of Inside Texas Tech, we visiting with Former US Ambassador to Ethiopia and current Vice Provost for International Affairs…Ambassador Tibor Nagy. Nagy has advised two Presidential campaigns, serving as Gov. Romney’s Africa policy group chair in 2012 and on then Presidential candidate Obama’s Africa group in 2008. We visited about a wide array of topics regarding a Trump Presidency and we hear some of the Ambassadors predictions for the coming year. Click the link above to take a listen!