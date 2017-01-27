Related Program: 
Inside Texas Tech: EPA Regulations

By Brandi Jan 27, 2017
image courtesy: epa.gov

On this edition of Inside Texas Tech we visit with Political Science Professor Seth McKee about the mandates issued toward the EPA. Specifically the freeze on all contracts and grants and the ban on social media. Take a listen.

