Inside Texas Tech on KTTZ-TV & KTTZ-FM

Inside Texas Tech: Hats and Purses and Shoes...Oh My

By Brandi 16 minutes ago
Inside Texas Tech on KTTZ-TV & KTTZ-FM

from the exhibit: hats and purses and shoes...oh my!

Originally designed for utilitarian purposes, this exhibition of more than 115 accessories, selected from over 2000 examples in the Clothing and Textiles Collection of the Museum of Texas Tech University, demonstrates their evolution into beautiful objects. Intended as protection for the head and feet as well as a way to carry things, hats, shoes and purses have changed with fashion. While maintaining their function they became beautiful objects. It is these fine examples, which are on exhibit through January 15, 2017.

Please click the audio link above to hear the entire interview with Dr. Marian Ann Montgomery, Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University. This exhibit is not to be missed, its fabulous! From bonnets to Feragammo, you will certainly see something that your catches your eye! Not to mention the amazing purses. Personally, I'm convinced women have too put pressure on them to be able to carry the dainty bags of back in the day! Please click, listen to Dr. Montgomery, and go see the exhibit. You won't be disappointed. Visit ttu.edu/museumttu for a complete list of exhibitions. Check back often for a slideshow and please forgive your hosts laugh.

Inside Texas Tech
museum of texas tech
hats and purses and shoes...oh my
fasion exhibit

Inside Texas Tech: Candlelight at the Ranch

By Brandi Dec 6, 2016

Visitors to National Ranching Heritage Center Annual Candlelight at the Ranch will step back in time to experience a frontier Christmas December 9-10. The event celebrates Christmas as it might have been on the open prairie from 1780 to 1950. More than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park and more than 150 volunteer ranch hosts will dress in period clothing to recreates holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a minimum suggested $5 donation per family.

Inside Texas Tech: Trump and the Media Precedent

By Brandi Blake Lancaster Nov 23, 2016

When President-Elect Donald Trump summons you to Trump Tower, you go. Even if its only to be corrected and told how to do your job! Sources tell Politico and The Wall Street Journal that Trump slammed the networks for their election coverage, especially predictions that turned out to be dead wrong. Sources say he also complained to NBC News President Deborah Turness that the network had used an unflattering photo of him. I think we can all safely say we are in for a ride with this Presidency. Inside Texas Tech's Brandi Blake Lancaster talked with Dr.

Inside Texas Tech: Youth Mappers

By Dec 13, 2016

Texas Tech University and the United States Agency for International Development have partnered to not just build maps, but build mappers right here on campus.

The program support university efforts to offer meaningful global learning experiences, build a socially engaged citizenry, enhance long-term scientific capacity around the world, and foster youth leadership.  Capitalizing on web-based open geospatial technologies, our mission is to cultivate a generation of young leaders to create resilient communities and  to define their world by mapping it.