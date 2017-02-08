Inside Texas Tech: The Lasting Effects of Bullying

Recently I had read several online stories about adult bullying, campus bullying and the lasting effects of bullying. It not only pained me to see how prevalent bullying is... but struck in me the urge to reach out to those who might be suffering. I spoke with Jason Rinaldo, PhD about the issue. He's brilliant and offers a wide variety of options to those suffering, also insight on how adults perceive bullying. You can hear Inside Texas Tech weekdays only on 89.1FM, Lubbock's Voice of the Arts and kttz.org. If you have a story idea, I would love to hear from you! You can find me here!