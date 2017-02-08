Related Program: 
Inside Texas Tech on KTTZ-TV & KTTZ-FM

Inside Texas Tech: The Lasting Effects of Bullying

By Brandi 3 hours ago

Recently I had read several online stories about adult bullying, campus bullying and the lasting effects of bullying. It not only pained me to see how prevalent bullying is... but struck in me the urge to reach out to those who might be suffering. I spoke with Jason Rinaldo, PhD about the issue. He's brilliant and offers a wide variety of options to those suffering, also insight on how adults perceive bullying. You can hear Inside Texas Tech weekdays only on 89.1FM, Lubbock's Voice of the Arts and kttz.org. If you have a story idea, I would love to hear from you! You can find me here!

Inside Texas Tech: Learn with OLLI

By Brandi Feb 7, 2017

I had a great time visiting with OLLI Director, Shelby Crews for this edition of Inside Texas Tech! We discussed the unique opportunity OLLI provides to those 50+ with a thirst for knowledge. With classes ranging from a concert with Cashed Out (johnny cash tribute band) to learning the inner workings of the FBI, there is something for everyone. Click here for more information.

Inside Texas Tech: Between Earth & Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier

By Brandi Feb 1, 2017

Recently I had the pleasure to visit with the Director and Executive Producer of a ground-breaking film. In my conversation with Director Paul Allen Hunton and Executive Producer Dr. David Weindorf, I discovered Between Earth & Sky is the first film of its kind to explore global climate change through the lens of soil science, and tells the story of global climate change by shining a light on arctic soils, ecosystems, and the livelihood of Alaskan-Americans.

The Front Row featuring Flutist Jasmine Choi

By Brandi Jan 19, 2017

Join Clint Barrick as he takes you to the rehearsal of a very exciting performance at the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra! The LSO will take you on a storm of emotion with two Brahms pieces; Symphony No. 4 and Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn. These musical tempests vivdly tell the story of the variation and test of time. To compliment the captivating drama of Brahms, Flutist Jasmine Choi joins the LSO to perform the Concerto for Flute in D Major by Joseph Haydn, a soothing work of wonder. The performances are this weekend.

Faith Matters: Monsignor Jimmy O'Conner

By Brandi Jan 15, 2017

On this edition of Faith Matters host Tom McGovern visits with childhood friend Monsignor Jimmy O'Conner. Listen in as these two Irishmen reminisce about there time in Ireland and O'Conners arrival to the United States. A funny quip includes O'Conner's visit to Boxer Jack Dempsey's Steak House in Manhattan. O'Conner eventually arrived on the plains with good friend McGovern and the two share hilarious and meaningful memories. You can hear Faith Matters every Sunday at 5:00pm only on 89.1, Lubbock's Voice of the Arts.