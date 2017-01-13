Inside Texas Tech: Mind Spa

Looking for a way to decompress and destress? The MindSpa at the Student Wellness Center might be just what you need. You can relax in a Zero-G massage chair while listening to relaxing sounds, music or guided mediation. Play XBOX 360 games or do yoga in the newly remodeled Mind & Body Room, designed to help use movement to relax. Also available are a range of biofeedback games to improve your relaxation breathing! These services are available to Texas Tech students, faculty and staff. I loved it and highly recommend giving it a try if your feeling tense or stressed. Call 806.742.3674 or click here to learn more.