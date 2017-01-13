Inside Texas Tech: Mind Spa

By Brandi 1 hour ago

mindspa room

Looking for a way to decompress and destress? The MindSpa at the Student Wellness Center might be just what you need. You can relax in a  Zero-G massage chair while listening to relaxing sounds, music or guided mediation. Play XBOX 360 games or do yoga in the newly remodeled Mind & Body Room, designed to help use movement to relax. Also available are a range of biofeedback games to improve your relaxation breathing! These services are available to  Texas Tech students, faculty and staff. I loved it and highly recommend giving it a try if your feeling tense or stressed. Call 806.742.3674 or click here to learn more.

Inside Texas Tech: Hats and Purses and Shoes...Oh My

By Brandi Jan 5, 2017

Originally designed for utilitarian purposes, this exhibition of more than 115 accessories, selected from over 2000 examples in the Clothing and Textiles Collection of the Museum of Texas Tech University, demonstrates their evolution into beautiful objects. Intended as protection for the head and feet as well as a way to carry things, hats, shoes and purses have changed with fashion. While maintaining their function they became beautiful objects. It is these fine examples, which are on exhibit through January 15, 2017.

How Weather Works Interview with Dr. Brian Ancell

By Brandi Jan 4, 2017
google.com

Do you ever wonder where weather comes from? All weather, including tornadoes, blizzards, and hurricanes, can be traced back to two things: the Sun and Earth's spin. As the Sun heats a spinning Earth, the winds begin to blow, leading to all weather as we know it!

Inside Texas Tech: Youth Mappers

By Dec 13, 2016

Texas Tech University and the United States Agency for International Development have partnered to not just build maps, but build mappers right here on campus.

The program support university efforts to offer meaningful global learning experiences, build a socially engaged citizenry, enhance long-term scientific capacity around the world, and foster youth leadership.  Capitalizing on web-based open geospatial technologies, our mission is to cultivate a generation of young leaders to create resilient communities and  to define their world by mapping it.