Inside Texas Tech: Trump and the Media Precedent

When President-Elect Donald Trump summons you to Trump Tower, you go. Even if its only to be corrected and told how to do your job! Sources tell Politico and The Wall Street Journal that Trump slammed the networks for their election coverage, especially predictions that turned out to be dead wrong. Sources say he also complained to NBC News President Deborah Turness that the network had used an unflattering photo of him. I think we can all safely say we are in for a ride with this Presidency. Inside Texas Tech's Brandi Blake Lancaster talked with Dr. Seth Mckee, associate professor of Political Science here at Texas Tech to discuss this new precedent.