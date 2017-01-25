Related Program: 
Inside Texas Tech: UPDATED: The Dissolution of the ACA

By Brandi Jan 25, 2017
Updated Related Content: Republicans Have Plans to Replace ACA

On this edition of Inside Texas Tech, we speak with Associate Professor of Political Science Seth McKee about the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act. You've undoubtedly heard about the bomb President Trump threw on the ACA by way of an Executive Order last Friday. Click the audio above to hear Professor McKee and I visit about the nomination of Georgia Congressman (R)Tom Price as the Health and Human Services Director and some of the more bipartisan components of the ACA. Can "repeal and replace" be completed in one year as the President suggests? Take a listen. Also be sure to tune in Friday as we continue the discussion with talks about the EPA and the mandate issued freezing all contracts and grants and the ban on press releases and social media posts from the EPA. Inside Texas Tech can be heard during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

