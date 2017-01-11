Inside Texas Tech: Vote on Monopoly Tokens

Who wants to play Monopoly? It's America's favorite board game and part of that tradition play is rummaging through the box to claim our favorite token. I'm a shoe lover and always had to snatch the shoe token from my little sister's hand and proudly slam it down on the board. Now, your favorite piece could be facing retirement! There is a movement afoot to replace that iconic pieces with newer, hipper pieces. 89.1's Brandi Blake visit with Texas Tech University Librarian, Professor and Pop Culture Guru, Rob Weiner, about the sign of the times. Voting is still open at http://monopoly.com