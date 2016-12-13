Inside Texas Tech: Youth Mappers

Texas Tech University and the United States Agency for International Development have partnered to not just build maps, but build mappers right here on campus.

The program support university efforts to offer meaningful global learning experiences, build a socially engaged citizenry, enhance long-term scientific capacity around the world, and foster youth leadership. Capitalizing on web-based open geospatial technologies, our mission is to cultivate a generation of young leaders to create resilient communities and to define their world by mapping it.

