KTTZ Meet the Team: Jonathan Seaborn

KTTZ TV is continuing our MEET THE TEAM spotlight, where you can get to know a little more about the people who make all the magic happen at your local PBS station! Meet Jonathan Seaborn, Production Director at KTTZ!

If you could have any power, accessory, or gift of any character from a book, movie or comic book, what would it be?

The ability to pause time. I don't know if I'd want the responsibility of having a power though.

Name something you like about living in West Texas.

As cliche as it might sound, the space. I love how wide open it is here.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A film maker or a musician.

Why KTTZ?

Working in public media has given me the ability and space to tell stories that interest me. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else