KTTZ Presents Meet the Patels - Free Screening

By Nov 30, 2016

Reserve your seat today for Meet The Patels at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock presented by KTTZ-TV and part of the Indie Lens Pop Up Cinema series.
Sunday, December 4th @ 3:00pm
Open to the Public. Pick up your FREE tickets at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock or reserve online with a $5 food voucher at drafthouse.com/lubbock for seats. #mykttz

KTTZ will be giving away a Kindle Fire at the screening! Must be present to win!

Meet the Patels is a real-life romantic comedy about Ravi Patel, an Indian American actor/comedian who enters into a love triangle between the woman of his dreams — and his parents. Filmed by Ravi’s sister, Geeta, in what started as a family vacation video, this warmly humorous film filled with unique animation and a soulful soundtrack reveals how, for a Patel, love is truly a family affair.

Fresh out of a breakup with the white girlfriend his parents didn't know existed and freaked out that he’s almost 30 and still single, Ravi goes on a family vacation to India, open minded about finding love in a traditional way — but there’s a catch: in his family, everyone has the last name Patel. Patels marry other Patels. It’s not incest — it just means they are from the same 50-square mile radius in India. As the marriages of his Patel family and friends all seem overwhelmingly happy, Ravi plunges into the foolproof Patel matchmaking system and embarks on a worldwide search for the perfect American Patel woman.

A well-oiled machine, the Patel network is instantly alerted to Ravi’s availability through his legendary matchmaker mother Champa and his jovial, advice-spouting father Vasant, both of whom expertly steer Ravi’s love life through a system that has brought happiness into the lives of all of Ravi’s cousins. Ravi and Geeta’s parents decided to marry within ten minutes of meeting, have been happy for 35 years and are impatiently awaiting weddings and babies. Over the course of a year, Ravi is sent on a whirlwind of dates across the U.S. and Canada via the “biodating” system (in which résumés are circulated within the Patel universe), a chain of weddings, online matrimonial websites, and even the Patel Matrimonial Convention. During the process, Ravi can’t seem to shake his documentarian sister who follows him around, inserting commentary at every turn. Meet the Patels explores the questions with which we all struggle: What makes a great, lasting marriage? What is love? How do we find it? And even then, how do we keep it?

Tags: 
Alamo Drafthouse
#MYKTTZ
pbs
Indie Lens Pop Up
Independent Lens
Meet the Patels
Free Screening
entertainment

Related Content

KTTZ-TV Pledge Drive - November 24th - December 4th

By Nov 22, 2016

Please don’t let this year turn into the next before you’ve made your special contribution to assure that Texas Tech Public Television has the resources to continue to serve you in 2017 and beyond. It’s one of the few times each year we come to you with special programming to ask for your financial support.

Please take a moment right now and make your gift online.

Global Weirding: How do we know this climate change thing is even real?

By Nov 9, 2016

Global Weirding Myth #4: How do we event know climate change is real? Aren't scientists are always changing their mind about stuff?
The truth? Watch the video to find out, and if you're interested in more, join our FB Live discussion right here every other Thurs (next one, Nov 10) at 8E/7C.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page by going to globalweirdingseries.com

Global Weirding: Doesn't climate change only affect the polar bears?

By Nov 23, 2016

Global Weirding Myth #5: Doesn't climate change only affect the polar bears?

The truth? Watch the video to find out, and if you're interested in more, join our Facebook Live discussion  every other Thursday (next one, Nov 24) at 8E/7C.