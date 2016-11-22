KTTZ-TV Pledge Drive - November 24th - December 4th

Please don’t let this year turn into the next before you’ve made your special contribution to assure that Texas Tech Public Television has the resources to continue to serve you in 2017 and beyond. It’s one of the few times each year we come to you with special programming to ask for your financial support.

Please take a moment right now and make your gift online.

Our station is offering more reasons to make a difference by financially contributing to Texas Tech Public Television. Are you a member of KTTZ Passport?

KTTZ Passport is the new member benefit which gives our Channel 5 donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of great public television programming. With a yearly contribution of at least $60 or an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 or more you can receive this new member benefit.

Click here to donate or call (806)741-7015

or 800-530-4735 provided by: