Meet the Team: Jacob Gurley

KTTZ-TV is continuing our MEET THE TEAM spotlight, where you can get to know a little more about the people who make all the magic happen at your local PBS station! Meet Jacob Gurley, a Producer at KTTZ!

If you had a million pennies to make a sculpture, what would it be?

I would stack the pennies on top of each other to form one giant penny tower almost a mile high.

Name something about Texas Tech that makes it special for you.

The people are what make Texas Tech special. They will provide the resources to help you succeed if you are willing to take the opportunity.

What was your favorite toy when you were a kid?

My favorite toy growing up was probably a video camera. I was always filming movies, most of which never made it out of the camera.

Why KTTZ?

I've always been interested in communicating stories through video and KTTZ gives me the opportunity to do what I love every day.