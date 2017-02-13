Metropolis: 2/11/17

This Week's Playlist
- Little Dragon, "High" (Loma Vista/ Republic)
- Barclay Crenshaw, "The Gene Sequence" (STX & BRX)
- TOKiMONSTA, "Surrender [feat. Gavin Turek][Surrender Remix]" (Young Art)
- Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (French Express)
- Vanilla Ace, "Little Pigs" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)
- Joeski, "Dub Music" (Poker Flat Recordings)
- Andrus, Giorgio Brindesi, Alejandro Franco, "Play This Game"
- Stylophonic, "Dancing Machine [Dub Re-Edit]" (Motown Records)
- French-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings, Silva Screen Recrods)
- Kaskade & deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records/ Arkade)
- Underworld, "Nylon Strung" (Ume)
- Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
- Dark0, "Heal" (XL)
- Bonobo, "Kerala" (Ninja Tune)
- Nina Simone, "See Line Woman [Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler Remix]" (Ibadan)
- Lance Desardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Tee Mango, "Need Your Love" (Millionheads)
- Phil Weeks, "Night Drive" (Robsoul)
- Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night" (Perfect Havoc)
- Robert Glasper, "They Can't Hold Me Down [feat. Illa J]" (Blue Note)
- Yussef Kamaal, "Black Focus" (Brownswood Recordings)
- Letherette, "Last Night On The Planet" (Ninja Tune)
- Aquilo, "You Don't Know Where You Stand" (Harvest)
- Electric Guest, "Dear To Me" (Downtown)
- RY X, "Howling [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)
