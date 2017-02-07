Newtown Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse February 27

Join us for a free screening Presented by KTTZ of the new documentary NEWTOWN. The documentary focuses on the far reaching impact that the tragic Sandy Hook School shooting has had on the community of Newtown, Connecticut. Throughout the course of the film we see interviews from the families of those lost in the shooting, the survivors, and the community members impacted by the violence. In the aftermath of this most horrific act we are given an insight into how the community is coping with their losses, and how some individuals are standing up to make a change at the national level.

Click Here to buy tickets