Texas Tech Public Media Now Hiring - Radio Digital Producer

Texas Tech Public Media is currently looking to fill the position of a Radio Digital Producer.

Digital Producer

Requisition ID: 9384BR

Performs supervisory and coordinative work in the operation of a specific program or departmental project. Responsibilities involve the coordination and supervision of the various functions and aspects of a specific program as well as the monitoring of program staff and operational procedures. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained. May supervise program staff, volunteers and student assistants.

Responsibility for the Texas Tech Public Radio website.

Responsibility for receiving locally produced radio content and posting to the website in both audio and textual formats.

Responsibility for gathering weekly/daily promotional material (aural, textual, and graphical) from the networks and posting to the website.

Responsibility for creating digital content (tiny desk concerts, podcasts, etc) for web-based distribution and promotion.

Responsibility for maintenance, code and software upgrades, and periodic refurbishment of the Texas Tech Public Radio website. Technical knowledge of how the website works is essential.

Oversee/maintain/moderate the Texas Tech Public Radio Facebook page. This responsibility includes working periodically with the Texas Tech Media Marketing Director on specific marketing initiatives.

Required Qualifications

High school graduation plus five (5) years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for required experience on a year for year basis.

Preferred Qualifications

Erudite writing skills.

Professional judgment in posting content to the Texas Tech Public Radio website and social media sites.

Ability to self-start, organize, create website content.

Ability to work with colleagues to support radio programming in a timely manner.

Audio production experience. Knowledge of Twitter.

Experience in media and Public Radio in particular.

As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.