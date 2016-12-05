Texas Tech Public Media Now Hiring - Television Digital Media Producer

Texas Tech Public Media is currently looking to fill the position of a Television Digital Media Producer.

Television Digital Media Producer

Requisition ID: 9487BR

Performs supervisory and coordinative work in the operation of a specific program or departmental project. Responsibilities involve the coordination and supervision of the various functions and aspects of a specific program as well as the monitoring of program staff and operational procedures. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained. May supervise program staff, volunteers and student assistants.

Serves as primary visual communications professional for Texas Tech Public Media, utilizing design software to create multi-page publications, brochures, exhibits, web page design and other projects as assigned by Assistant Managing Director.

Plans and executes a comprehensive marketing strategy under the supervision of the Assistant Managing Director, designed to increase awareness and build listenership and viewership on a limited budget.

Coordinates an assortment of print and electronic design projects effectively and in a timely manner - managing and prioritizing them to utilize office time efficiently.

Promotes Texas Tech Public Media to Texas Tech University, Lubbock and the South Plains. Lead the outreach effort to all educational facilities on the South Plains.

Works with the directors, faculty, staff and Production Team members to provide visual services as requested.

Assists in the coordination, design and installation of stations' events, ensuring their quality and timely presentation.

Provides finished products that exhibit excellent written and verbal communication skills and are quality works.

Identify, develop, or evaluate marketing strategy, based on knowledge of establishment objectives, market characteristics, and cost and markup factors.

Required Qualifications

High school graduation plus five (5) years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for required experience on a year for year basis.

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of principles and methods for showing and promoting products or services. This includes marketing strategy and tactics, product demonstration.

Knowledge of media production, communication broadcasting techniques and methods.

Ability to organize, coordinate and complete multiple graphic design projects, such as publications, posters, exhibits, signage and flyers, in a professional and timely manner.

Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.

Experience working with the Adobe Creative suite design software, including Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign.

Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, effective working relationships.

As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.

https://www.texastech.edu/careers/staff-positions.php