Watch Kendrick Lamar's Video For 'DNA.,' Starring Don Cheadle

By 1 hour ago
  • Kendrick Lamar and Don Cheadle in the "DNA." video.
    Kendrick Lamar and Don Cheadle in the "DNA." video.
    YouTube

"DNA." lays out the cards for DAMN. like none other on Kendrick Lamar's new record: "I got millions, I got riches, buildin' in my DNA / I got dark, I got evil, that rot inside my DNA." Dude contains it all, claims it all and doesn't have time for the single-minded platitudes people throw down upon him, heard in the album's second Fox News sample.

Nabil Elderkin — who's made videos for Frank Ocean, Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Bon Iver — co-directs "DNA." with "the little homies." In it, the actor Don Cheadle grills Lamar in an interrogation room. But once Cheadle hits the power on a lie detector test, he's electrified and raps Lamar's proclamation right back to his stone-cold face. It's intense (and a note that Don Cheadle should really be in more music videos).

The video's second chapter, over the song's final-minute swing for the fences, flies in the face of Geraldo Rivera's statement that "hip-hop has done more damage to young African-Americans than racism in recent years." Lamar parties, he flaunts a room full of Grammy awards, living his life that is not any one thing — and making the best damn music out there while doing so.

DAMN. is available now.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.